Naomi Cooke Marries Martin Johnson In 'Parent Trap/Summer Camp' Wedding

By Kelly Fisher

July 15, 2021

Runaway June’s Naomi Cooke has officially tied the knot!

The singer-songwriter of the country trio got married to Martin Johnson, 35, frontman of The Night Game and Boys Like Girls. The couple said their “I do’s” at Bald Mountain Camps Resort in Rangley, Maine. Cooke, 31, dubbed the ceremony a “Parent Trap/Summer Camp themed wedding.”

Sharing photos on Instagram, here’s what she said about her wedding day:

“Over the weekend A small but might fortress of friends and family held hands in a circle around us as we turned the page into a brand new chapter of life as husband and wife…With the night calls of the Loon, the smell of camp fires, the gentle creak of screen doors, the soft murmur of star gazers and the most magnificent sunsets you’ll ever lay eyes on but you are left with a knowing that you will never ever truly grasp or harness her unattainable wild spirit and beauty.”

Johnson shared a batch of photos of his own, introducing the new “mr. + mrs. johnson.”

Naturally, Johnson and Cooke quickly received congratulatory messages from fellow artists, including Cooke’s Runaway June bandmates, Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce and others.

See more photos of the newlyweds here:

