New 'The Velvet Underground & Nico' Cover Album Is Coming

This is exciting news for fans of The Velvet Underground. On Tuesday (July 14), it was announced a star-studded cover album of The Velvet Underground & Nico is set to be released this fall.

I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground and Nico is a track-by-track remake of the group’s 1967 debut album, which featured German singer and model Nico on vocals. According to Variety, the tribut album, produced by the late Hal Willner, has been in the works since 2017.

“The VU are a fundamental part of Verve’s history, and their fearless approach and musical integrity continue to inspire all of us at the label,” Jamie Krents, head of Verve Records—the Velvet Underground’s label— said in a statement. “We were so lucky to partner with the late Hal Willner to pay tribute to the band’s iconic first album. It’s an absolute honor to have every one of these artists on a Verve recording and we hope this album finds a welcome place in the record collections of VU fans new and old.”

Kurt Vile & The Violators recorded an updated version of 'Run Run Run,' which was released ahead of the album. “I literally covered ‘Run Run Run’ when I was a kid,” Vile said in a statement. “In my late teens with my band at the time. So it was pretty cosmic, let’s say. There is a direct connection to certain indie bands and beyond with the Velvets. That’s why the Velvets are a classic. You know it can have doo-wop in there and things like that, but it can also have this jagged noisy thing, and it immediately let me feel like I could do anything. The possibilities are endless. You’re completely free. Unapologetic and effortless.”