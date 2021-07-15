One Minnesota City Is Among The Best Places To Live In The U.S.

There is no better time than now to make a change and move to a new city, but before you move, make sure you're going to a place that has been named one of the best to move to.

U.S. World & News Report released the best places to live in the U.S for 2021-2022.

The data researchers used to complete an accurate list were from several sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. News' own internal resources.

The report states that the data was categorized into five indexes:

Job Market Index: "measures the strength of each metro area's job market." Value Index: "measures how comfortably the average resident of each metro area can afford to live within his or her means." Quality of Life Index: "measures how satisfied residents are with their daily lives in each ranked metro area." Desirability Index: "measures whether people want to live in a given metro area." Net Migration: "measures whether people are moving to or away from each metro area."

One Minnesota city made the list:

No. 27: Minneapolis- St. Paul

According to the report, here are the top 10 best places to live in the U.S.:

Boulder, CO Raleigh & Durham, NC Huntsville, AL Fayetteville, AR Austin, TX Colorado Springs, CO Naples, FL Portland, ME Sarasota, FL Portland, OR

To view the complete list, click here.