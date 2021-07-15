These Are The Most Popular Ice Cream Flavors In The U.S., Study Says

With National Ice Cream Day right around the corner, it's no surprise that people have the delicious frozen treat on their minds. Delivery and pick-up service company Instacart even conducted a study to discover every state's favorite ice cream flavor. In order to do this, they searched through data featuring thousands of different ice cream products on its platform. Instacart was able to uncover which ice cream flavors each state buys the most when compared to the nation overall.

Not only did they discover each state's most popular flavor, but the study also revealed some interesting facts about our ice cream habits. While Moose Tracks is the top ice cream flavor in most states—twelve, to be exact—the second-place spot was super competitive with four flavors tying: Rocky Road, Green Tea, Coffee, and Birthday Cake. Certain areas of the country preferred the same flavor. For example, the tri-state area is fond of pistachio ice cream. The Midwest, however, prefers rich chocolate flavors.