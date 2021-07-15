These Are The Most Popular Ice Cream Flavors In The U.S., Study Says

By Emily Lee

July 15, 2021

Chocolate, vanilla and strawberry ice cream tubs with scoop
Photo: Cavan Images RF

With National Ice Cream Day right around the corner, it's no surprise that people have the delicious frozen treat on their minds. Delivery and pick-up service company Instacart even conducted a study to discover every state's favorite ice cream flavor. In order to do this, they searched through data featuring thousands of different ice cream products on its platform. Instacart was able to uncover which ice cream flavors each state buys the most when compared to the nation overall.

Not only did they discover each state's most popular flavor, but the study also revealed some interesting facts about our ice cream habits. While Moose Tracks is the top ice cream flavor in most states—twelve, to be exact—the second-place spot was super competitive with four flavors tying: Rocky Road, Green Tea, Coffee, and Birthday Cake. Certain areas of the country preferred the same flavor. For example, the tri-state area is fond of pistachio ice cream. The Midwest, however, prefers rich chocolate flavors.

Photo: Instacart

Here's what the full list:

  • Alabama – Moose Tracks
  • Alaska – Green Tea
  • Arizona – Rocky Road
  • Arkansas – Rainbow Sherbet
  • California – Rocky Road
  • Colorado – Green Tea
  • Connecticut – Pistachio
  • Delaware – Cherry
  • Florida – Rum Raisin
  • Georgia – Rum Raisin
  • Hawaii – Mango
  • Idaho – Green Tea
  • Illinois – Moose Tracks
  • Indiana – Moose Tracks
  • Iowa – Moose Tracks
  • Kansas – Rainbow Sherbet
  • Kentucky – Chocolate Chip
  • Louisiana – Birthday Cake
  • Maine – Coffee
  • Maryland – Cookie Dough
  • Massachusetts – Coffee
  • Michigan – Moose Tracks
  • Minnesota – Moose Tracks
  • Mississippi – Birthday Cake
  • Missouri – Cookie Dough
  • Montana – Rainbow Sherbet
  • Nebraska – Moose Tracks
  • Nevada – Rocky Road
  • New Hampshire – Coffee
  • New Jersey – Pistachio
  • New Mexico – Chocolate Chocolate Chip
  • New York – Pistachio
  • North Carolina – Birthday Cake
  • North Dakota – Moose Tracks
  • Ohio – Chocolate Chip
  • Oklahoma – Cookie Dough
  • Oregon – Green Tea
  • Pennsylvania – Mint Chip
  • Rhode Island – Coffee
  • South Carolina – Moose Tracks
  • South Dakota – Birthday Cake
  • Tennessee – Moose Tracks
  • Texas – Rainbow Sherbet
  • Utah – Rocky Road
  • Vermont – Coffee
  • Virginia – Birthday Cake
  • Washington – Green Tea
  • Washington, D.C. – Mango
  • West Virginia – Moose Tracks
  • Wisconsin – Moose Tracks
  • Wyoming – Rocky Road

Did your favorite ice cream flavor make the list?

