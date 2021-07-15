This Raccoon Is 'Embarrassed' To Be Rescued By Georgia Firefighters

By Kelly Fisher

July 15, 2021

Photo: Dalton Fire Department

Social media is getting a good laugh at an “embarrassed” raccoon.

The Dalton Fire Department shared a glimpse of an unusual day on the job, noting that firefighters “never know what the day is going to hold when you show up for your shift,” a Facebook post reads.

Animal-related calls often refer to cats being rescued from trees, the Georgia agency said. But now, they had a “new one.”

The Dalton Fire Department rescued a raccoon, and he was “pretty embarrassed about it,” as his photographed facepalm shows.

Here’s what the agency said about it:

“We were called out to help this guy find his way back out of a house in Dalton Monday night. As you can tell, he was pretty embarrassed about it, but it's really nothing to be ashamed of. We all need a helping hand every now and then.
“After helping our new friend out of the jam, we were able to take him to safely release him back into the wild where he'll hopefully be less adventurous in his search for snacks from now on.”

Naturally, the unusual story has garnered a lot of attention on social media.

People got a kick out of the “funny little critter,” who “couldn’t have posed any better” for the photo.

And of course, they thanked the Dalton Fire Department for “helping the wildlife” in the area.

See the post here:

You never know what the day is going to hold when you show up for your shift as a firefighter. Sure, there may be the...

Posted by City of Dalton Fire Department on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

