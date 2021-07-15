'Toy Story' Themed Airbnb In Texas Will Take You To Infinity And Beyond
By Anna Gallegos
July 15, 2021
An Airbnb in El Paso, Texas, is the ultimate vacation rental for fans of Pixar's Toy Story series.
There are photos of Woody and Buzz Lightyear nearly everywhere you look in this three bedroom home. It's decked out in bright solid colors and there's toys in every room so that even the oldest guest can feel like a kid again.
In the living room, the TV is made to look like a giant Etch A Sketch. There's even a "You Got A Friend In Me" neon sign in the dining area.
“We can never outgrow 'Toy Story', just us being at the age we are. No one can [outgrow it],” Benjamin Suarez, the Airbnb's host, told MySA.com. "We pretty much hit a big demographic of families traveling throughout the world."
The real highlight is the bedroom that's made to look like Andy's from the first movie. It has the blue wallpaper with white clouds and replicas of Andy's Buzz Lightyear posters.
Suarez has other themed rental - including one with a pop art vibe - but none are as elaborate as the Toy Story house.
"This house is for all the Toy Story lovers. You will find Toy Story characters throughout house. Watch out! For Buzz Lightyear as he likes to just hang around the house. The Alien room is pretty neat and inviting and Andy’s room is perfect for the little ones, however it’s guarded by evil Dr. Pork-chop!" wrote one reviewer.
The only thing that's missing is an actual claw machine.