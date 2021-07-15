'Toy Story' Themed Airbnb In Texas Will Take You To Infinity And Beyond

An Airbnb in El Paso, Texas, is the ultimate vacation rental for fans of Pixar's Toy Story series.

There are photos of Woody and Buzz Lightyear nearly everywhere you look in this three bedroom home. It's decked out in bright solid colors and there's toys in every room so that even the oldest guest can feel like a kid again.

In the living room, the TV is made to look like a giant Etch A Sketch. There's even a "You Got A Friend In Me" neon sign in the dining area.

“We can never outgrow 'Toy Story', just us being at the age we are. No one can [outgrow it],” Benjamin Suarez, the Airbnb's host, told MySA.com. "We pretty much hit a big demographic of families traveling throughout the world."