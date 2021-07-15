WATCH: Texas Longhorn Standout Hits Head On Rim While Dunking

By Anna Gallegos

July 15, 2021

Forward Jericho Sims dunks
Photo: Getty Images

Texas Longhorn forward Jericho Sims is trying to get the attention of NBA teams, but he ended up going viral for another reason.

Sims was among a handful of NBA draft prospects at the Klutch Sports Group's Pro Day in California on Tuesday, July 13. The 6-foot-10 player wanted to impress scouts during warmups so he threw himself an alley oop off the backboard so he could go in for a dunk.

He made the dunk, but his head caught the edge of the rim in the process. Ouch!

ESPN's SportsCenter had another angle of the dunk.

There was also plenty of screenshots on social media showing how insane Sims' vertical jump is.

Sims recorded a 44.5 inch (3 feet, 8.5 inches) vertical jump during the NBA combine last month, according to Rookie Wire. It was the second highest jump recorded during the combine.

He isn't considered a top prospect for this upcoming NBA draft, but any team that picks him up is guaranteed to have highlight reel worthy dunks.

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.