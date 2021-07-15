WATCH: Texas Longhorn Standout Hits Head On Rim While Dunking
By Anna Gallegos
July 15, 2021
Texas Longhorn forward Jericho Sims is trying to get the attention of NBA teams, but he ended up going viral for another reason.
Sims was among a handful of NBA draft prospects at the Klutch Sports Group's Pro Day in California on Tuesday, July 13. The 6-foot-10 player wanted to impress scouts during warmups so he threw himself an alley oop off the backboard so he could go in for a dunk.
He made the dunk, but his head caught the edge of the rim in the process. Ouch!
Jericho Sims hit his head on the rim with this dunk 😳— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 14, 2021
(via @MGRADS)pic.twitter.com/pLhURgcxwr
ESPN's SportsCenter had another angle of the dunk.
Jericho Sims went a little too hard with this dunk 😳 🆙— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 14, 2021
(via @WhosNextHS) pic.twitter.com/eXwrYFbr1R
There was also plenty of screenshots on social media showing how insane Sims' vertical jump is.
this is ridiculous smh pic.twitter.com/1kWJKbRZxq— CompassCreative 💎🖐🏾 (@TheRealEHelm) July 14, 2021
Sims recorded a 44.5 inch (3 feet, 8.5 inches) vertical jump during the NBA combine last month, according to Rookie Wire. It was the second highest jump recorded during the combine.
He isn't considered a top prospect for this upcoming NBA draft, but any team that picks him up is guaranteed to have highlight reel worthy dunks.