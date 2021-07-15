WATCH: Texas Longhorn Standout Hits Head On Rim While Dunking

Texas Longhorn forward Jericho Sims is trying to get the attention of NBA teams, but he ended up going viral for another reason.

Sims was among a handful of NBA draft prospects at the Klutch Sports Group's Pro Day in California on Tuesday, July 13. The 6-foot-10 player wanted to impress scouts during warmups so he threw himself an alley oop off the backboard so he could go in for a dunk.

He made the dunk, but his head caught the edge of the rim in the process. Ouch!