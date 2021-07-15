Why July 15th Matters in Rock History

It’s July 15th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 2004, U2 called the police after thieves swiped a copy of the band’s upcoming album, How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb. It happened during a photo shoot in France and the group feared that the disc would get into the hands of bootleggers and cost them and their record company millions of dollars.

In 1999, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band kicked off the North American leg of their reunion tour in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

In 1998, Aerosmith had to cancel their tour after drummer Joey Kramer had a freak accident. He was putting gas in his car when it ignited, ruining the vehicle and causing him second-degree burns.

In 1989, Pink Floyd played a free show in Venice, Italy. Over 200-thousand fans attended the gig, causing damage to buildings and bridges.

In 1978, The Rolling Stones began a two-week run on top of the album chart with Some Girls, their seventh number one record.

In 1989,Simply Red had the number one song in the country with their version of “If You Don’t Know Me By Now.”

In 2008, John Mellencamp released his album Life, Death, Love and Freedom.

And in 2006, Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley married Avril Lavigne in Montecito, California. They divorced four years later.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)