Why July 16th Matters in Rock History

It’s July 16th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1966, Eric Clapton formed Cream with bassist Jack Bruce and drummer Ginger Baker.

In 1976, The Allman Brothers Band split up due to creative differences between Gregg Allman and the other members. They would go on to reunite two years later.

In 2002, Buckcherry singer Josh Todd abruptly quit the band. While they reformed in 2005, during the interim time the group was brought to an end since they didn’t want to continue without him.

In 2012, former Deep Purple keyboardist Jon Lord died at age 71 of cancer.

In 2014, guitarist Johnny Winter passed away at age 70.

In 1962, The Beach Boys signed to Capitol Records.

And in 2007, The White Stripes played their shortest live show ever. It took place in Newfoundland, Canada where Jack White played a single C-sharp note accompanied by a bass drum and crash cymbal hit from Meg White.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)