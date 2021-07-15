Why July 16th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

July 16, 2021

Johnny Winter In Greenwich Village
Photo: Getty Images

It’s July 16th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1966, Eric Clapton formed Cream with bassist Jack Bruce and drummer Ginger Baker.

In 1976, The Allman Brothers Band split up due to creative differences between Gregg Allman and the other members. They would go on to reunite two years later.

In 2002, Buckcherry singer Josh Todd abruptly quit the band. While they reformed in 2005, during the interim time the group was brought to an end since they didn’t want to continue without him.

In 2012, former Deep Purple keyboardist Jon Lord died at age 71 of cancer.

In 2014, guitarist Johnny Winter passed away at age 70.

In 1962, The Beach Boys signed to Capitol Records. 

And in 2007, The White Stripes played their shortest live show ever. It took place in Newfoundland, Canada where Jack White played a single C-sharp note accompanied by a bass drum and crash cymbal hit from Meg White

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Why July 16th Matters in Rock History

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.