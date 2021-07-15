You Have A Chance To Adopt A Gator From This Florida Theme Park

Floridians are used to seeing news about an alligator popping up in someone's home or yard, but now that could become a resident's new normal.

Orlando theme park Gatorland has launched a new alligator adoption program, which is part of a larger mission, according to WKMG.

The Gatorland Global Rescue initiative was launched with a mission to protect, conserve and educate about crocodilian species. They record their progress via online videos and vlogs and receive donations from local, national, and overseas supporters.

“We work with conservation programs and crocodilians around the world. India, Cuba, Jamaica and Australia,” Mark McHugh said, President and CEO of Gatorland.