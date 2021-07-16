6 Illinois Attractions Are Among The Best To See Along The Iconic Route 66

The famed Route 66 spans 2,448 miles nationwide. It's the ultimate road trip — and some of its greatest attractions are in Illinois.

Luckily, Stacker shared a guide to map out some of the best attractions, broken down state-by state. The data journalism hub listed 50 attractions for travelers to “get their kicks on Route 66.”

So, what can you see in Illinois?

Mural City, in Pontiac

Here’s what Stacker says about it:

“There are 23 murals in Pontiac, including the Route 66 shield on the back of the Illinois Route 66 Hall of Fame and Museum. Roadtrippers can grab a mural guide at the museum or follow the red painted footprints for a walking tour.”

Lauterbach Giant, in Springfield

Here’s what Stacker says about it:

“The Lauterbach Giant is a giant fiberglass statue towering over the parking lot of Lauterbach Auto Service in Springfield. The “muffler man” has been around since 1978. He used to hold a tire but now clutches an American flag. In 2006, his head had to be replaced when a tornado took it off.”

Chain of Rocks Bridge, in Madison

Here’s what Stacker says about it:

“The Chain of Rocks Bridge, constructed in 1929, sits 60 feet above the Mississippi River and links Madison with St. Louis. The mile-long historic structure is popular with motorists and cyclists. The bridge got its name from a 17-mile series of rocky rapids called the Chain of Rocks that made the river difficult to navigate, which is why the Corps of Engineers built a dam to cover them in the 1960s. The bridge cost $2.5 million to erect, which was twice the original estimate at the time.”

World’s Largest Catsup Bottle, in Collinsville

Here’s what Stacker says about it:

“Drivers can find the World's Largest Catsup Bottle a little south of downtown Collinsville. The 170-foot-tall historic water tower was completed in 1949 for the Brooks Foods plant, which is no longer open. If it didn't have water in it, it could hold 640,000 bottles worth of catsup (or ketchup, as the tomato-based condiment is commonly called today).”

Henry’s Rabbit Ranch, in Staunton

Here’s what Stacker says about it:

“Drivers will have to get out of their car to fully enjoy the fuzzy friends at Henry's Rabbit Ranch, though appointments are necessary to get a complete tour. Visitors can also get a glimpse of VW Rabbits and pick up some Route 66 gifts and memorabilia.”

Old Log Cabin, in Pontiac

Here’s what Stacker says about it:

“Drivers can get their day started at the Old Log Cabin restaurant in Pontiac with some freshly made eggs and hashbrowns. This quaint spot originally opened in 1926 as a roadside lunchroom and gas station. The owners now serve customers from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day but Sunday. Locals love the cheeseburgers, homemade coconut cream, and rhubarb pie.”

Want the full list of attractions?

See Stacker’s compilation here.