Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker & More Set For Emo Nite Vegas Vacation

Las Vegas will celebrate all things emo when the first-ever fully curated Emo Nite takes over Sin City from October 14 - 17, 2021.

The just-announced experience will be produced by Pollen Presents and feature concerts, club and resort takeovers, pool parties and more. Among the artists set for the affair include Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, 3OH!3, Captain Cuts, carols daughter, Mayday Parade, MOD SUN, Royal & the Serpent, Sleeping With Sirens and The Maine. Additional acts are expected to be announced in the coming months. The celebration will take place across several Vegas hot spots, including Daylight Beach Club, AREA15, Sahara Nightclub and The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas.

In an announcement for Emo Nite Vegas Vacation, the organizers of the festival recalled the first Emo Nite celebration nearly seven years ago at a small bar in Echo Park. “We did it for fun... and because no clubs were playing music we liked. thats it. since then emo nite has grown into something we never thought possible,” read a lengthy statement on Instagram. “We still do it for fun and have (sort of, not really) learned to DJ. 7 years later, we now have strong emo nite communities across the country that gather together every month in a buncha sweaty rooms to party, sing with each other, and be exactly who they want to be. this year, after 500 days without that... we wanted to figure out a way to bring everyone together, from across the country, in one city, for a whole weekend of absolute insanity."

Packages for Emo Nite Vegas Vacation can be purchased with a $30 deposit and monthly payment plans. Click here for more information!