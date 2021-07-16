Camila Cabello Announces New Song 'Don't Go Yet'

Camila Cabello is finally kicking off a new era with a brand new song called "Don't Go Yet," and it's set to be released next week on July 23rd.

On social media, Cabello shared the cover art for the track, which features her side profile, wearing an embellished dress, long black gloves and statement earrings, while her hair is pulled back in a long braid. In the post, she tagged songwriters/producers Mike Sabath, Scott Harris and Ricky Reed, as well as Cuban musician Pedrito Martinez.

The announcement comes a day after the singer/songwriter shared some black and white photos from what appear's to be the song's music video that she captioned "Bienvenidos a la familia," which translates to "Welcome to the family."