Camila Cabello Announces New Song 'Don't Go Yet'
By Taylor Fields
July 16, 2021
Camila Cabello is finally kicking off a new era with a brand new song called "Don't Go Yet," and it's set to be released next week on July 23rd.
On social media, Cabello shared the cover art for the track, which features her side profile, wearing an embellished dress, long black gloves and statement earrings, while her hair is pulled back in a long braid. In the post, she tagged songwriters/producers Mike Sabath, Scott Harris and Ricky Reed, as well as Cuban musician Pedrito Martinez.
The announcement comes a day after the singer/songwriter shared some black and white photos from what appear's to be the song's music video that she captioned "Bienvenidos a la familia," which translates to "Welcome to the family."
"Don't Go Yet" is the first new music since Camila's 2019 Romance album, which featured hits like "Señorita" with Shawn Mendes, "Liar," "Living Proof" and "First Man." No additional details have been revealed about a new album.
Cabello is also starring in the upcoming Cinderella movie musical as the Disney princess herself, alongside Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver and more. Camila, as well as Menzel, will also contribute original songs for the film with some contemporary pop songs.
Camila described being a part of the movie as "one of the most magical experiences of my life" and told Variety of the experience, "It was one of those things that felt like God handcrafted it for me and was, like, ‘Here you go.'" She added, "I just couldn’t say no. It’s honestly a dream for me. And also a little bit terrifying."
Cinderella hits Amazon Prime on September 3rd.