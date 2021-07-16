DaniLeigh Confirms She's Pregnant With Her First Child

After months of speculation, DaniLeigh confirmed she is pregnant with her first child in a series of stunning photos.

The 26-year-old "Lil Bebe" singer posted the maternity photoshoot gallery to Instagram Friday (July 16), showcasing her growing bump while posing in front of sky high waterfalls in the Dominican Republic, according to the geotag on the post.

"As you grow so does my love, discipline, and focus," she caption the photos. DaniLeigh also took to her Instagram Stories to post some behind the scenes videos of the photoshoot.

The news comes after one of the singer's family members reportedly posted a video to the platform that showed her floating in the water and revealing her baby bump, per HotNewHipHop.