DaniLeigh Confirms She's Pregnant With Her First Child
By Sarah Tate
July 16, 2021
After months of speculation, DaniLeigh confirmed she is pregnant with her first child in a series of stunning photos.
The 26-year-old "Lil Bebe" singer posted the maternity photoshoot gallery to Instagram Friday (July 16), showcasing her growing bump while posing in front of sky high waterfalls in the Dominican Republic, according to the geotag on the post.
"As you grow so does my love, discipline, and focus," she caption the photos. DaniLeigh also took to her Instagram Stories to post some behind the scenes videos of the photoshoot.
The news comes after one of the singer's family members reportedly posted a video to the platform that showed her floating in the water and revealing her baby bump, per HotNewHipHop.
Rumors that the "Cravin" musician was expecting have been swirling since she seeming stepped away from the stoplight and began dressing in flowing clothing, according to the website.
DaniLeigh didn't name the father in her post, but that didn't stop several fans from suggesting it could be her former flame DaBaby. The two were in a relationship earlier this year before seemingly calling it quits.
In addition to expanding her family, DaniLeigh is preparing to drop her sophomore album later this year and was even spotted in the studio with Snoop Dogg last month.