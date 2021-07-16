Dump Truck Crashes Into Bridge Causing It To Shift Six Feet

A bridge over Interstate 16 in Georgia moved six feet after a dump truck crashed into it. The dump truck was carrying trailer tires and had the bed in the raised position as it cruised down the highway around 1:30 a.m. on Friday (July 16) morning.

The truck's bed slammed into the overpass, knocking it off its supports and shifting it by six feet. There were no injuries in the crash.

Officials said that the bridge will have to be demolished and rebuilt. A seven-mile section of the highway will remain closed through at least the weekend as crews work to demolish the bridge.

"We expect that the full reopening of I-16 will occur by mid-to-late next week. Obviously, weather permitting, and lots of factors of complication of demolition. That is our target," Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry said.

Interstate 16 connects Macon to Savannah and sees roughly 21,00 vehicles each day, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution . It is used by tourists heading to the beach and trucks moving goods to and from the Port of Savannah.

McMurry said that he hopes emergency crews can get one lane reopened on the westbound side by Sunday and one lane on the eastbound side reopened by Monday.

"That will be the fastest way to reopen I-16," he said. "We already have crews out there, underway, preparing for this demolition, and mobilization of specialized demolition equipment is in route and will begin demolition this evening."

Authorities are investigating the crash and are trying to determine if the bed of the truck was in the up position due to driver error or a mechanical issue.