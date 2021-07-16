Ford Announces Three Recalls Affecting 880,000 SUVs And Trucks

By Bill Galluccio

July 16, 2021

Los Angeles Hosts Annual Auto Show
Photo: Getty Images

Ford announce three recalls, impacting Ford Explorers, Lincoln Aviators, and Ford F-350 Super Duty vehicles.

The largest recall was for the Explorer SUVs due to potential fractures in the rear suspension. The recall includes over 770,000 Explorer vehicles from 2013 through 2017.

The automaker said that a seized cross-axis ball joint may cause the rear suspension toe link to fracture. This could create a loss of steering control and increase the risk of a crash. It can also cause the rear wheel to become misaligned.

Ford said it has received multiple reports about the issue and linked it to six injuries.

The company also said that it is recalling Lincoln Aviator vehicles equipped with 3.0-liter gas engines because of an improperly secured battery cable wire harnesses.

"Over time, the A/C pulley may rub through the wire harness insulation and contact the unfused battery positive (B+) circuit, resulting in a short circuit and potential fire," Ford said in the recall notice.

The final recall includes Ford F-350 Super Duty trucks with a 6.7-liter engine and single rear wheel axle due to "a rear axle housing spring seat interface weld issue."

Ford said it will begin notifying owners about the recall in July and August.

You can check to see if your vehicle is under a recall by entering your 17-digit vehicle identification number at nhtsa.gov/recalls.

