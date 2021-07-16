Girls' Softball Team Got Gift Bags Instead Of Trophies For Championship Win

Parents in a Florida community are outraged after a girls' softball team didn't get trophies for winning a championship tournament.

The incident comes after the Florida State Babe Ruth Softball Championship in Oveido, according to WESH 2. The Oveido 6U all-stars girls' team won every game for the championship title. But instead of getting a shiny trophy for their victories, they instead got a goody bag, a commemorative softball, a bag tag, and batting gloves, the parents told reporters.

"The Babe Ruth League really did a disservice to them," parent Ashlee Partin said. "They thought they were getting trophies, they thought they were coming home to family and friends, that, 'here's my trophy, here's my proof, I just won state,' and unfortunately, that wasn't the case."

Partin even said the championship boys got 14-inch trophies on top of three-and-a-half foot trophies for each member. Since the tournament is run at the state level, Oveido Babe Ruth has no hand in the operations -- but they did step in.