Illenium Drops New Album 'Fallen Embers' Featuring Tori Kelly & More
By Taylor Fields
July 16, 2021
Illenium's new album has officially arrived. The producer, real name Nick Miller, dropped his fourth full-length project Fallen Embers.
Fallen Embers follows 2019's Ascend and showcases 14 new songs, including features from artists like Tori Kelly, Tom Delonge of Angels & Airwaves, Sasha Sloan, Lights and more.
In a statement, Illenium said of his new album, "I'm so excited to share my new album Fallen Embers. I've had a lot of fun putting this album together and I'm really excited to finally be able to get it out to the world. I hope you guys enjoy listening to it as much as I've enjoyed creating it."
Fallen Embers Track Listing:
- "Blame Myself" ft. Tori Kelly
- "Heavenly Side" ft. Matt Maeson
- "Fragments" ft. "Natalie Taylor
- "Sideways" ft. Valerie Broussard, Nurko
- "First Time" ft. iann dior
- "U & Me" ft. Sasha Sloan
- "Nightlight" ft. Annika Wells
- "Hearts on Fire" ft. ft. Dabin & Lights
- "Lay It Down" ft. Krewella & Slander
- "Losing Patience" ft. nothing,nowhere.
- "In My Mind" ft. Excision & Haliene
- "Paper Thin" ft. Tom DeLonge, Angels & Airwaves
- "Crazy Times" ft. Said The Sky, Rock Mafia
- "Brave Soul" ft. Emma Grace
Illenium's Fallen Embers arrives a few weeks after Miller's "Trilogy" stadium show in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, which revisited his first three albums — Ashes, Awake, and Ascend — and previewed his new release for fans.