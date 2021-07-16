Illenium Drops New Album 'Fallen Embers' Featuring Tori Kelly & More

By Taylor Fields

July 16, 2021

Illenium's new album has officially arrived. The producer, real name Nick Miller, dropped his fourth full-length project Fallen Embers.

Fallen Embers follows 2019's Ascend and showcases 14 new songs, including features from artists like Tori Kelly, Tom Delonge of Angels & Airwaves, Sasha Sloan, Lights and more.

In a statement, Illenium said of his new album, "I'm so excited to share my new album Fallen Embers. I've had a lot of fun putting this album together and I'm really excited to finally be able to get it out to the world. I hope you guys enjoy listening to it as much as I've enjoyed creating it."

Photo: Allen, Audrey

Fallen Embers Track Listing:

  1. "Blame Myself" ft. Tori Kelly
  2. "Heavenly Side" ft. Matt Maeson
  3. "Fragments" ft. "Natalie Taylor
  4. "Sideways" ft. Valerie Broussard, Nurko
  5. "First Time" ft. iann dior
  6. "U & Me" ft. Sasha Sloan
  7. "Nightlight" ft. Annika Wells
  8. "Hearts on Fire" ft. ft. Dabin & Lights
  9. "Lay It Down" ft. Krewella & Slander
  10. "Losing Patience" ft. nothing,nowhere.
  11. "In My Mind" ft. Excision & Haliene
  12. "Paper Thin" ft. Tom DeLonge, Angels & Airwaves
  13. "Crazy Times" ft. Said The Sky, Rock Mafia
  14. "Brave Soul" ft. Emma Grace

Illenium's Fallen Embers arrives a few weeks after Miller's "Trilogy" stadium show in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, which revisited his first three albums — Ashes, Awake, and Ascend — and previewed his new release for fans.

Illenium

