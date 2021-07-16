Illenium's new album has officially arrived. The producer, real name Nick Miller, dropped his fourth full-length project Fallen Embers.

Fallen Embers follows 2019's Ascend and showcases 14 new songs, including features from artists like Tori Kelly, Tom Delonge of Angels & Airwaves, Sasha Sloan, Lights and more.

In a statement, Illenium said of his new album, "I'm so excited to share my new album Fallen Embers. I've had a lot of fun putting this album together and I'm really excited to finally be able to get it out to the world. I hope you guys enjoy listening to it as much as I've enjoyed creating it."