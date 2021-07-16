Is Your Favorite Fast Food The Same As The Rest Of Nebraska?

By Kelly Fisher

July 16, 2021

The fast-food industry in the U.S. is a massive one, and there's no shortage of options.

Major chains include: Chick-Fil-A, McDonald’s, In-N-Out, Panda Express, Jack in the Box, Sonic, Taco Bell, White Castle, Wendy’s and Carl’s Jr.

Of course, everyone has a favorite.

That’s why Cheapism sought the No. 1 fast-food restaurant in each state.

Cheapism notes that fast-food joints remained popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, largely because of low prices and a drive-thru option, as opposed to dine-in services.

The Cheapism team considered data from June 12, 2019 through June 12, 2020 to pinpoint each of the lower 48 states’ favorite fast-food restaurants.

“Including a few months worth of pandemic quarantine in the study may have contributed to Sonic, a drive-in restaurant, being the most popular in 14 states,” Cheapism reads. “That doesn't mean spots like McDonald's or Subway are slacking though, since they both appear in every state's top five.”

So, which fast-food restaurant is Nebraska’s favorite?

Sonic.

Cheapism says:

“Sonic dominates in Nebraska, but Arby's is also second in popularity here too. Roast beef and deli sandwiches are devoured on the plains.”

Nebraskans also love McDonald’s, Subway and Burger King, Cheapism shows.

See the full list from Cheapism here.

