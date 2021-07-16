'It's Up There!' Detroit Woman Creates 'Ultimate Detroit Drinking Game'

A Detroit native created a new drinking card game designed to see just how Detroit you are.

According to the Detroit Metro Times, DaShuane Hawkins created "It's Up There!" It's a 72-deck card game that was released earlier this year. The card game references the city's local music, culture, businesses, jobs, and other relatable topics that only a true Detroit native would understand.

"I just kind of thought about Detroit culture, music, or things that would be funny and a little bit petty," said Hawkins.

Hawkins sells the game through her company, Detroit Baddie LLC. It is a brand that "captures the essence of women born and raised in Detroit who exemplify beauty, hustle, style and grind."

The rules are easy for everyone. The first rule, grab a drink. Next, everyone playing takes a card from the deck. Each card reads something about Detroit, and if you have done what the card says, you take a drink.

Since the game sells out after each restock, Hawkins decided to come up with another game idea, "It's Up There! Part ||." The second version of this game has 108-cards and more challenges that differ from the original game.

"The good thing about the game, too, is that it's teaching people different things about Detroit that they probably wouldn't know," Hawkins told Detroit Metro Times. "I'm a Westsider, so it's funny. Even when I play it again, I’m still kind of stumped because I don't know anything about the Eastside for real."

Hawkins said "It's Up There! Part ||" should be released at the end of July.

To visit the Detroit Baddie website, click here.