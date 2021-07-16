Lawyer Sentenced To Week In Jail After Hurling Profanities At Judge

A Missouri lawyer has been ordered to serve a week in jail after cursing at a judge in St. Louis County Court earlier this week.

Circuit Judge John Borbonus found Eugene H. Fahrenkrog Jr. in criminal contempt Wednesday (July 14) and issued an arrest warrant for the attorney after Fahrenkrog yelled "f*** you" directly at him during a hearing, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

"Behavior was willfully and intentionally committed, contemptuous, insolent and directly tended to interrupt proceedings of this Court and to impair the respect due its authority," the warrant obtained by Daily Mail stated.

Fahrenkog, who represents the Sumner Law Group in Clayton, Missouri, was not in jail at the time of the Post-Dispatch's report on Wednesday and declined to comment on the situation when the newspaper contacted his office by phone.

The Post-Dispatch reports it's unclear what caused the outburst, but a case docket said the hearing aimed to resolve an ongoing dispute over the production of evidence among the individuals involved in the lawsuit.