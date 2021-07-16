According to a press release, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will “reveal what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves."

“The movie will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that ‘The Firm’ was not defending them against the press’s attacks, and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that caused his mother’s untimely death,” the press release continued. “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will also reveal the private family feuds between Will and Harry, Kate and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles, that led to the ultimate break from their royal ties."

No official release date has been announced for the movie just yet, however, Lifetime previously stated Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will be released sometime this fall.

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will be released Labor Day Weekend.