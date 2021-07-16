Lifetime Dropped A New Trailer For 'Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace'

By Emily Lee

July 16, 2021

Photo: Lifetime

Back in March, Lifetime announced its plans for a third movie all about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The third installment in the Sussex TV movie franchise will depict the behind-the-scenes drama taking place amid Harry and Meghan's decision to step down from royal life.

On Thursday (July 15), Lifetime dropped a new trailer Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, and let's just say, it definitely delivers on the high stakes drama. The trailer teases just a few of the real-life events the film will dramatize, including Harry and Meghan's now-infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey. The sneak peek also highlighted the ongoing rift between Harry and Meghan and Prince William and Kate Middleton.

According to a press release, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will “reveal what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves."

“The movie will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that ‘The Firm’ was not defending them against the press’s attacks, and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that caused his mother’s untimely death,” the press release continued. “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will also reveal the private family feuds between Will and Harry, Kate and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles, that led to the ultimate break from their royal ties."

No official release date has been announced for the movie just yet, however, Lifetime previously stated Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will be released sometime this fall.

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will be released Labor Day Weekend.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Lifetime Dropped A New Trailer For 'Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace'

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.