Mabel's Pokémon Fandom Comes Full Circle With New Single 'Take It Home'

When Mabel was 5, she swapped her Pokémon cards in school. Now, 20 years later, the British pop star is celebrating her fandom in a different way as part of the franchise's colossal 25-year anniversary.

On Friday (July 16), the pop star unleashed a new song called "Take It Home" as part of the P25 Music Program, joining the likes of Post Malone, Katy Perry and J Balvin. The three-minute track hears the singer offer an uplifting ode to friendship and will appear on Pokémon 25: The Album, which is due via Capitol Records later this fall. "Tommy Brown, TBHits, sent me a rough version of the record and I was like, 'Some of this could work for something like Pokémon,'" the star told iHeartRadio. "I reworked it to make it really be about friendship and really focus around that. It's just fun and it makes people feel good."

It's that camaraderie that ties together the track and her nostalgic memories of enjoying the franchise as a child. "Pokémon was a big thing in my house. I'm one of four kids, so it was one thing that we all bonded over," she recalled. "I think when I first really got into it was when I started going to school."