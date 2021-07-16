New York Town Loses Police, Fire, And Garbage Vehicles Over Unpaid Bills

By Bill Galluccio

July 16, 2021

Police car lights
Photo: Getty Images

The mayor of Mount Vernon, New York, declared a state of emergency after the town's entire fleet of police, fire, and garbage vehicles had to be taken off the road. The vehicles fell into a state of disrepair after the town's comptroller failed to pay over $500,000 in invoices, Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said.

"If she paid the bills on time and regularly collected the taxes that she has been elected to do, then we would not have this kind of cash flow problem in the City of Mount Vernon and interruption of services," she explained.

The issues have been going on for several years, but an inspection on the town's 14 garbage trucks revealed balding tires, which made them unsafe to operate. They found a host of issues when inspecting the town's 19 police cars and singe firetruck.

"Over the past few years, it's been hard to challenge replacement parts, and because of the lack of cooperation with our comptroller, over the last six months to a year, we haven't been able to get any replacement parts," another town official said, according to WNBC. "If we put (the vehicles) out on the road, we'll be doing more harm. Could cause an accident, harm our drivers or residents."

Local officials are working on borrowing garbage trucks from neighboring cities, hoping to prevent a lengthy disruption in garbage pickup. They promised residents that if they called 911, somebody would respond but noted the response time may be longer than usual.

Comptroller Deborah Reynolds pushed back at the allegations that she was to blame for the issue and claimed that Patterson-Howard doesn't have the authority to declare a state of emergency.

"What you did yesterday to the residents of Mount Vernon by not picking up their garbage is unconscionable and a dereliction of your duties," Reynolds wrote in a letter to the mayor. "Blaming me for your incompetence does not correct the problems Mount Vernon is facing."

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About New York Town Loses Police, Fire, And Garbage Vehicles Over Unpaid Bills

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.