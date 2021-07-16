Nick Jonas Shows Off Freshly Shaved Face: 'First Time In A Long Time'
By Emily Lee
July 16, 2021
It's a whole new Nick Jonas.
On Thursday (July 15), Nick took to social media to reveal he shaved off all his facial hair. Fans of the Jonas Brothers singer will know he's been rocking some scruff for a while now.
"Haven't shaved in a while," he wrote in a TikTok video of himself shaving. "Fresh face," he added in the caption. Once he was done, he shared a clean-shave selfie on social media, too, writing: "Shaved my face for the first time in a long time."
Fresh face pic.twitter.com/AuPZ9F0EAr— NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas) July 15, 2021
While Nick didn't give a reason for his new look, he's currently in Ohio working on a new Jersey Boys film adaptation. The 28-year-old pop star will portray Frankie Vallie in the most recent take on the biographical musical. It's possible his clean-shaven look is for the role.
Shaved my face for the first time in a long time. 😬 pic.twitter.com/b8H3pabM1H— NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas) July 15, 2021
Whatever the reason, Nick's friends and family all seem to approve. His wife, Priyanka Chopra, left a few flirty emojis in his Instagram comments, while big brother Joe Jonas wrote: "Nick J's off the chain!"
What do you think of Nick's new look?