Nick Jonas Shows Off Freshly Shaved Face: 'First Time In A Long Time'

By Emily Lee

July 16, 2021

It's a whole new Nick Jonas.

On Thursday (July 15), Nick took to social media to reveal he shaved off all his facial hair. Fans of the Jonas Brothers singer will know he's been rocking some scruff for a while now.

"Haven't shaved in a while," he wrote in a TikTok video of himself shaving. "Fresh face," he added in the caption. Once he was done, he shared a clean-shave selfie on social media, too, writing: "Shaved my face for the first time in a long time."

While Nick didn't give a reason for his new look, he's currently in Ohio working on a new Jersey Boys film adaptation. The 28-year-old pop star will portray Frankie Vallie in the most recent take on the biographical musical. It's possible his clean-shaven look is for the role.

Whatever the reason, Nick's friends and family all seem to approve. His wife, Priyanka Chopra, left a few flirty emojis in his Instagram comments, while big brother Joe Jonas wrote: "Nick J's off the chain!"

What do you think of Nick's new look?

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Nick Jonas Shows Off Freshly Shaved Face: 'First Time In A Long Time'

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.