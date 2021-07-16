Selena Gomez Pokes Fun At Her Younger Self In Hilarious TikTok Video

Now, this TikTok is a blast from the past.

On Thursday (July 15), Selena Gomez took to TikTok to poke fun at her younger self. In the hilarious clip, Selena holds up a multicolored wig and lip-syncs along to an interview she gave from her teen years. While attending a Teen Vogue party back in 2007, the Wizards of Waverly Place star proudly showed a blue streak in her hair.

"I got some blue goin’ on…I don’t know, I like a little edge and little pop in my hair so I wanted to add something a little different, especially for the Teen Vogue party,” she exclaimed. "To my younger self: you’re not cool bro," Selena captioned the video.