WATCH: Woman Drags Suspected Car Thief Out Of Barbershop By His Dreads

A Detroit woman took the law into her own hands after her Mercedes Benz was stolen. Bianca Chambers had located her stolen car several times and called the police, but by the time they arrived, the suspect had driven away.

She tracked her car across the city for three days before she found the suspect getting his hair down a barbershop.

"At that point, I was like… I'm not letting this man walk again," she told WTXF.

Before confronting the suspect, who has not been identified, Chambers slashed her own tires to prevent him from driving away. She then went inside the barbershop and asked him point-blank if he stole her car.

When the man denied stealing her car, she attacked him, grabbing him by his dreads and dragging him across the floor. Other customers stepped in and made a citizen's arrest and held him until the police arrived.

Authorities took the suspect into custody and considered arresting Chambers for felonious assault, but the suspect declined to press charges.

"We've got a victim who allegedly stole this car who was assaulted, but he didn't want to press charges, so (Chambers) wasn't arrested," Detroit police 2nd Deputy Chief Rudy Harper told The Detroit News. "But that wasn't a citizen's arrest; it was a felonious assault. She even admits on the video that she assaulted the man."

Chambers said attacking the suspect was worth it, even if she was charged with assault.

"Well, I guess I would've just taken the assault charge, then. I mean, this guy is cruising around in my car. Now, he's getting his hair done, about to pick whoever up and go joyriding. That's just wrong," she told the responding officer.

According to WTXF, the suspect has a lengthy history of car thefts dating back to when he was a teenager.