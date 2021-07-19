Arizona Woman Says Her OnlyFans Hacker Stole Account, Posted ISIS Videos

A woman from Phoenix, Arizona, is warning OnlyFans users about how easily it is for accounts to be hacked.

Tina Bean told the BBC that she joined the content creation platform in the summer of 2020 because she needed money and was living in her car at the time.

She was able to make around $2,000 a month by selling nude photos, which gave her enough cash to afford an apartment.

They paychecks stopped coming in January 2021 after a hacker took over her account and held it ransom for $150. Bean didn't pay so the hacker uploaded ISIS terror and execution videos to her account.

"They seemed terrifying," she said. "I kept deleting them and changing my password but kept getting locked out of my account."

The hacker spammed her followers with messages calling them the n-word. They also leaked her risque photos on other websites.

"My hacker is a disgusting human whoever he is. He threatened to hack my bank accounts," Bean wrote on Instagram in February.

Reporting the hacking ended up being a dead end for Bean. The BBC reported:

In a statement, OnlyFans said the account did not have two-factor authentication, which made it vulnerable. The company said Tina did not report the racial slur and it was not detected by the site's moderation system because it was pluralised.

Bean has mostly recovered her account, but she says she's only making about $100 a week now.

The hackings are not uncommon for US and UK users.

"The difference with OnlyFans is the way it's set up," Matt Navarra, a social media consultant, said. "Because of the type of content, and the risk it potentially presents to more vulnerable users, the stakes are higher, and therefore the level of responsibility is greater as well."