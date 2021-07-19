Kate Middleton Is 'More Like The Queen' Than Princess Diana, Expert Says

By Emily Lee

July 19, 2021

Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit The East Midlands
Photo: Getty Images

Kate Middleton is often compared to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, however, one royal expert believes there's another member of the Royal Family the Duchess of Cambridge takes after—Queen Elizabeth. According to Kinsey Schofield, royal commentator and owner of To Di For Daily, Kate's personality is far more similar to Her Majesty's own than Prince William's mother's.

"Kate is low maintenance, comes from a strong loving family, and plays by the rules," Schofield explained to The Mirror. "She is graceful and delicate and doesn't have a mean or vengeful bone in her body. She also doesn't wear her heart on her sleeve. I sometimes see Diana when watching Kate engage with children, but I think Kate is carving out her own path."

It makes sense that Kate would try to follow in the Queen's footsteps, as she's set to become Queen Consort one day. "She is taking on a more prominent role within the Royal Family without sacrificing any time with her babies, which is a joy to see," Schofield continued. "She is intelligent and kind and a great support system for Prince William. The Duchess will make the most exquisite and exciting consort one day."

Schofield also believes The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are the strongest asset the Royal Family has right now. "This is a beautiful young family that the country and the Commonwealth can get behind," she said. "They will be invested in their success and love them as their own."

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Kate Middleton Is 'More Like The Queen' Than Princess Diana, Expert Says

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.