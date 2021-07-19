Matt Ramsey Met His 'Hero' Bruce Springsteen: 'My Heart Is Full'

By Emily Lee

July 19, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

We all know the saying—don't meet your heroes. While the old adage tries to curb any disappointment when encountering those we admire, sometimes meeting your heroes works out for the best. Just ask Matt Ramsey of Old Dominion.

On Sunday (July 18), Ramsay took to Instagram to gush over his own personal hero, Bruce Springsteen. After attending one of The Boss's Springsteen on Broadway shows in New York City, Ramsay got a chance to meet the Born to Run singer.

Alongside three photos from the special night, Ramsay wrote: "There are a million things I want to say about this but I don’t know where to start. A night I will never forget. Thank you [Springsteen], my heart is full."

Springsteen returned to his titular gig last month. Springsteen on Broadway is one of the first Broadway shows to return to the stage after a year of closures due to the pandemic.

