We all know the saying—don't meet your heroes. While the old adage tries to curb any disappointment when encountering those we admire, sometimes meeting your heroes works out for the best. Just ask Matt Ramsey of Old Dominion.

On Sunday (July 18), Ramsay took to Instagram to gush over his own personal hero, Bruce Springsteen. After attending one of The Boss's Springsteen on Broadway shows in New York City, Ramsay got a chance to meet the Born to Run singer.

Alongside three photos from the special night, Ramsay wrote: "There are a million things I want to say about this but I don’t know where to start. A night I will never forget. Thank you [Springsteen], my heart is full."