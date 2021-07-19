Prince Harry Is Writing An 'Accurate & Wholly Truthful' Memoir

By Emily Lee

July 19, 2021

NETHERLANDS-POLITICS-ECONOMY-PRINCE-HARRY
Photo: Getty Images

On Monday (July 19), Prince Harry confirmed reports he's writing a memoir. Page Six first broke the news, revealing the Duke of Sussex has been working on the project with Pulitzer Prize-winning ghostwriter J.R. Moehringer for almost a year. The project will be published by Penguin Random House.

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," he said in a statement. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

The Duke of Sussex went on to say that he's "deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."

Page Six was able to view a blurb about the upcoming memoir written by Penguin Random House. “In an intimate and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time, Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him," the document reportedly reads.

The blurb goes on to reveal the memoir will cover Prince Harry's lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father.” The manuscript was also described as “an honest and captivating personal portrait.”

An anonymous source told the outlet that royal insiders are "already discussing how much he’ll go in detail about his family after a huge fallout with William and accusing William and Charles of being trapped in their roles on the bombshell Oprah interview." Harry last his brother earlier this month at an unveiling ceremony for a statue of Princess Diana. "Despite sharing a laugh with William, he jumped on a plane that afternoon to go home," the insider spilled.

Harry will donate the proceeds from the memoir to charity, however, it's currently not known exactly which one. The memoir is expected to be published in late 2022.

