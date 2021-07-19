Prince Harry Wants Lilibet Christened In Front Of The Queen At Windsor

By Emily Lee

July 19, 2021

According to a new report from the Daily Mail, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wish to have their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, christened at Windsor Castle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lived in Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor grounds during their first year of marriage. Lilibet's big brother, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was also christened in the private chapel at Windsor Castle.

Another reason Harry and Meghan reportedly wish to travel across the pond for their daughter's christening is so Queen Elizabeth will be able to attend. Her Majesty has spent the majority of her time at Windsor since the pandemic began last year.

While back in England earlier this month, Harry reportedly floated the idea of having the christening in Windsor. "Harry told several people that they want to have Lili christened at Windsor, just like her brother," a source told the outlet. Harry and Meghan, of course, understand that the pandemic makes these arrangements difficult to plan, however, the source says they are "happy to wait until circumstances allow."

While Harry has returned to the U.K. twice this year, Meghan and Archie have not been back since March 2020. Should everything work out, this will likely be Lilibet's first trip to her father's home country, as well.

