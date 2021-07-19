Suspect Shoots At EMTs, Police, Firefighters, Leaving At Least Two Dead

At least two people were killed, and several others were injured in a shooting spree across Tucson, Arizona, on Sunday (July 18). Authorities said that the suspect, who has not been identified, shot people at three locations throughout the city.

Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said the spree started when authorities received a report about a house fire. Three minutes later, they received another call about a man shooting at an ambulance one mile away.

The suspect shot two paramedics, sending them both to the hospital. One of the EMTs, a 20-year-old male, was shot in the head and is hospitalized in critical condition. The second shooting victim is in stable condition after getting hit in the arm and the chest.

After shooting the EMTs, the suspect then drove the scene of the house fire and started shooting at firefighters and neighbors who were helping to put out the flames. One of the neighbors was killed in the shooting, while a firefighter was shot in the arm, and another neighbor was grazed by one of the bullets. They were both hospitalized and are in good condition.

Authorities found another deceased victim inside the burned-down house. Officials are also looking for two or three children who were missing after the fire.

The suspect then fled the scene but was eventually tracked down by law enforcement. He rammed his vehicle into a police car and exchanged gunfire with the officers. The suspect was shot and was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting and have not said what relation the suspected gunman had to the home or the victims.

"This is both a highly tragic, really horrific incident with many unknowns at this time that is going to involve a lengthy and complex investigation," Magnus said.