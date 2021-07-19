WATCH: Ohio Firefighter Busts Wall With Sledgehammer To Save Lost Dog

By Kelly Fisher

July 19, 2021

Photo: Cincinnati Fire Department

Video captured the heroic moment an Ohio firefighter busted down a wall to save a lost dog.

The Cincinnati Fire Department shared the video on Sunday (July 18). “Missing” posters had been up for five days in hopes of bringing the dog, Gertie, back home.

Finally, a homeowner heard a dog’s cries from behind the garage wall and called the Cincinnati Fire Department to help, the agency’s Facebook post reads.

The firefighter’s efforts led to a “happy reunion and a job well done,” the Cincinnati Fire Department wrote of its Truck 20 team.

Video shows the firefighter gently coaxing Gertie out from between the walls after busting a hole open with a sledgehammer.

The Cincinnati Fire Department writes:

"There have been missing posters up in Northside for five days in hopes of someone finding Gertie. Today a homeowner heard a dog crying behind the garage wall and called us to check it out. This run ended in a happy reunion and a job well done by Truck 20!"

Since sharing the video, hundreds of citizens have commented on the post to commend the Cincinnati Fire Department’s efforts.

Local 12 reports that officials believe Gertie fell down a crevice and was stuck between the two walls all five days she was missing. Firefighter Jenny Adkins is credited with saving the dog and returning her home.

Watch the video of Gertie’s rescue here:

Truck 20 Dog Rescue

There have been missing posters up in Northside for five days in hopes of someone finding Gertie. Today a homeowner heard a dog crying behind the garage wall and called us to check it out. This run ended in a happy reunion and a job well done by Truck 20!

Posted by Cincinnati Fire Department on Sunday, July 18, 2021

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About WATCH: Ohio Firefighter Busts Wall With Sledgehammer To Save Lost Dog

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.