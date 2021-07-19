Why Is The Sky So Hazy Over The Chicago Area This Week?
By Kelly Fisher
July 19, 2021
If you thought the sky looked hazy over Chicago this morning, you weren’t the only one.
If you’re wondering why the sky was so hazy, the National Weather Service has you covered.
The National Weather Service Chicago explained that it happened because of wildfires in the western U.S. and southern Canada. Smoke from the fires drifted and spread over the Midwest.
The National Weather Service Chicago tweeted Monday morning (July 19):
“The hazy sky this morning is a result of smoke from wildfires in the western U.S. & southern Canada spreading out over much of the Midwest (note the milky white color over us on satellite imagery). The smoke and hazy skies will likely stick around for at least the next few days.”
The hazy sky this morning is a result of smoke from wildfires in the western U.S. & southern Canada spreading out over much of the Midwest (note the milky white color over us on satellite imagery). The smoke and hazy skies will likely stick around for at least the next few days. pic.twitter.com/YD3KCnE38z— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 19, 2021
Around 5:30 a.m., the National Weather Service Chicago also warned morning commuters of “pockets of dense fog,” and urged motorists to drive slow and leave plenty of distance from other vehicles:
“[5:30 AM 7/19] If out traveling this morning, watch out for pockets of dense fog, especially across portions of northwest Indiana. Slow down and increase following distance in fog. Visibilities will improve quickly towards 8 AM. #INwx#ILwx”
The National Weather Service Chicago also warned of low chances of storms on Tuesday (July 20) and Thursday (July 22):
“[4:10 AM 7/19] A warm and generally dry workweek is in store, although with some low storm chances later Tuesday and again Thursday. A cold front brings a sharp northeast wind shift Tuesday PM-evening and a threat for rip currents at Lake Michigan beaches. #ILwx#INwx”
[4:10 AM 7/19] A warm and generally dry workweek is in store, although with some low storm chances later Tuesday and again Thursday. A cold front brings a sharp northeast wind shift Tuesday PM-evening and a threat for rip currents at Lake Michigan beaches. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/k1pcu48Qdw— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 19, 2021