Why Is The Sky So Hazy Over The Chicago Area This Week?

If you thought the sky looked hazy over Chicago this morning, you weren’t the only one.

The National Weather Service Chicago explained that it happened because of wildfires in the western U.S. and southern Canada. Smoke from the fires drifted and spread over the Midwest.

The National Weather Service Chicago tweeted Monday morning (July 19):

“The hazy sky this morning is a result of smoke from wildfires in the western U.S. & southern Canada spreading out over much of the Midwest (note the milky white color over us on satellite imagery). The smoke and hazy skies will likely stick around for at least the next few days.”