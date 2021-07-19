Why July 19th Matters in Rock History

It’s July 19th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1976, Deep Purple split up. They would reunite eight years later.

In 1991, former Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler sued the band, alleging that they encouraged his heroin habit. Adler had been fired from the group the previous year because of his problems with drugs.

In 1975, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band spent 19 hours rehearsing at a studio in New York City the day before they kicked off their Born To Run Tour.

In 1986, Genesis had the number one song in the country with “Invisible Touch.” The number two song was “Sledgehammer” by the band’s former singer, Peter Gabriel.

In 2006, Radiohead singer Thom Yorke’s debut solo album, The Eraser, debuted at number two.

In 1975, Wings had the number one song in the country with “Listen to What the Man Said.”

And in 2013, Pearl Jam kicked off a U-S tour at Chicago’s Wrigley Field behind their tenth studio album, Lightning Bolt, but had to come off the stage seven songs in due to lightning. They returned after midnight and finished out their set to the large crowd, which stuck around for the band.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)