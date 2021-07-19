Why July 20th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

July 20, 2022

Ramones Perform At Lallapalooza
Photo: Getty Images

It’s July 20th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history

In 1968, Cream started a four-week run at number one on the album chart with Wheels of Fire

In 1974, The Ramones decided to make their drummer, Joey Ramone, the lead vocalist.

In 1986, Sid and Nancy, the film based on the life of Sex PistolSid Vicious, premiered in London. 

In 2009, Jackson Browne settled his lawsuit against 2008 Republican Presidential nominee John McCain, who used Browne’s song “Running on Empty” without permission in TV and Internet ads.

In 1996, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil was arrested for assault the Charlotte, North Carolina Lollapalooza stop. A fan wanted to take his picture and he allegedly slapped her and broke her camera.

And in 2017, Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington died by suicide at age 41. Bennington was close with Soundgarden vocalist Chris Cornell, who also died by suicide earlier in 2017. Bennington was said to have been deeply affected by Cornell's death. Formed in 1996, Linkin Park had sold more than 70 million albums worldwide and won two Grammy Awards.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.