Why July 20th Matters in Rock History

In 1968, Cream started a four-week run at number one on the album chart with Wheels of Fire.

In 1974, The Ramones decided to make their drummer, Joey Ramone, the lead vocalist.

In 1986, Sid and Nancy, the film based on the life of Sex PistolSid Vicious, premiered in London.

In 2009, Jackson Browne settled his lawsuit against 2008 Republican Presidential nominee John McCain, who used Browne’s song “Running on Empty” without permission in TV and Internet ads.

In 1996, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil was arrested for assault the Charlotte, North Carolina Lollapalooza stop. A fan wanted to take his picture and he allegedly slapped her and broke her camera.

And in 2017, Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington died by suicide at age 41. Bennington was close with Soundgarden vocalist Chris Cornell, who also died by suicide earlier in 2017. Bennington was said to have been deeply affected by Cornell's death. Formed in 1996, Linkin Park had sold more than 70 million albums worldwide and won two Grammy Awards.

