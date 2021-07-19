Willow Shaved Her Head On Stage While Performing 'Whip My Hair' Rock Remix

This is an unforgettable performance.

On Friday (July 16), Willow marked the release of her new album, Lately I Feel Everything, with a virtual concert experience for her fans. The 20-year-old singer told her fans she saved her "favorite song in the set" for the big finale before performing a rock version of her 2010 breakout single 'Whip My Hair.'

Willow, who was just 9-years-old when she released 'Whip My Hair,' opened up about what the track means to her now. "When I made 'Whip My Hair,' I didn't really know it was an important thing because I was just expressing my joy. I was just expressing myself," she explained. "Young Willow was just so fearless."

"The core of 'Whip My Hair' is the core idea of all of my music. The genre just changes. But I'm saying the same thing every single time," she continued. "For so many years, I just kind of spiraled and didn't understand that and wanted to push myself away from that without having that understanding: I'm pushing away the very thing that is who I am. I want to be promoting positivity. I want to be promoting expression. I feel like 'Whip My Hair' was just a huge encouragement to people to just be themselves and help others do the same."

During the performance, Willow sat down on a stool and played guitar while her head was shaved. You can watch the powerful moment below.