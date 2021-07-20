2021 iHeartCountry Festival Lineup: Blake Shelton, Toby Keith & More

By Taylor Fields

July 20, 2021

The iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One is returning to Austin, Texas this fall, and this year's show will bring together some of the biggest artists in country music for some unforgettable live performances.

Taking the stage at the Frank Erwin Center on October 30th during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival are Blake Shelton, Toby Keith, Little Big Town, Jake Owen, Lee Brice, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell and Chase Rice — and it's al hosted by Bobby Bones.

Fans can tune in to watch the star-studded iHeartCountry Festival live on October 30th via an exclusive livestream on LiveXLive.com or the LiveXLive app. iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations will also broadcast the event live, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app.

Capital One Cardholders have exclusive access to special pre-sale tickets before the general public for 48 hours only beginning Tuesday, July 27th at 11am ET/10am CT through Thursday, July 29th at 11am ET/10am CT. Pre-sale information and tickets can be found at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne. Additionally, Capital One Cardholders can add a Capital One Access Pass to their purchase to enjoy a VIP cardholder event at iHeartCountry Festival featuring an intimate performance by Lee Brice, complimentary food and beverage, and more. Supplies are limited.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 30th at 1pm ET/12pm CT via TexasBoxOffice.com.

Toby KeithLittle Big TownBlake SheltonJake OwenLee BriceCarly PearceCole SwindellChase RiceBobby Bones

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Lineup: Blake Shelton, Toby Keith & More

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.