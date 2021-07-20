2021 iHeartCountry Festival Lineup: Blake Shelton, Toby Keith & More
By Taylor Fields
July 20, 2021
The iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One is returning to Austin, Texas this fall, and this year's show will bring together some of the biggest artists in country music for some unforgettable live performances.
Taking the stage at the Frank Erwin Center on October 30th during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival are Blake Shelton, Toby Keith, Little Big Town, Jake Owen, Lee Brice, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell and Chase Rice — and it's al hosted by Bobby Bones.
Fans can tune in to watch the star-studded iHeartCountry Festival live on October 30th via an exclusive livestream on LiveXLive.com or the LiveXLive app. iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations will also broadcast the event live, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app.
Capital One Cardholders have exclusive access to special pre-sale tickets before the general public for 48 hours only beginning Tuesday, July 27th at 11am ET/10am CT through Thursday, July 29th at 11am ET/10am CT. Pre-sale information and tickets can be found at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne. Additionally, Capital One Cardholders can add a Capital One Access Pass to their purchase to enjoy a VIP cardholder event at iHeartCountry Festival featuring an intimate performance by Lee Brice, complimentary food and beverage, and more. Supplies are limited.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 30th at 1pm ET/12pm CT via TexasBoxOffice.com.