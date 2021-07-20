The iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One is returning to Austin, Texas this fall, and this year's show will bring together some of the biggest artists in country music for some unforgettable live performances.

Taking the stage at the Frank Erwin Center on October 30th during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival are Blake Shelton, Toby Keith, Little Big Town, Jake Owen, Lee Brice, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell and Chase Rice — and it's al hosted by Bobby Bones.

Fans can tune in to watch the star-studded iHeartCountry Festival live on October 30th via an exclusive livestream on LiveXLive.com or the LiveXLive app. iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations will also broadcast the event live, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app.