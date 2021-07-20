Bridge Repairs On I-93 May Cause Traffic Delays For Months

Massachusetts drivers should be aware of bridge repairs expected to lead to lengthy delays on Interstate 93 in Medford.

Massachusetts' Highway Administrator said traffic delays and lane closures may last between 6-to-8 months until the bridge at Roosevelt Circle is permanently repaired, CBS Boston reports.

The damage was caused by a large metal structure hitting the Route 28 overpass on 93 South near Exit 24 around 3:20 p.m. on Monday (July 19), causing delays during the afternoon rush hour commute.

Crews worked overnight on repairs as the highway was limited to only two lanes of traffic on the side where the crash took place on Tuesday (July 20).

The overpass bridge has also been closed as crews work to repair the damages.

MassDOT confirmed lane closures will continue as crews work to demolish a damaged beam and a section of the bridge deck.

“The goal is to get it open for tomorrow morning, but I have to tell you it is a complicated bridge right now. It is looking more and more like tomorrow morning’s commute is also going to get impacted. Once that is done, once we have it stabilized, we will open traffic up underneath the southbound barrel so people can travel underneath the bridge again safely,” State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver told reporters Tuesday afternoon via CBS Boston.

“The Roosevelt Circle on top of the bridge is going to have a lane restriction in place for some period of time. We are going to be removing somewhere between three and five feet of concrete. There’s going to be lane restrictions in place, that’s likely going to be months before we get a design done where we can go in and do a full repair and open Roosevelt Circle back up to it’s full capacity.”

Gulliver added that "It’s very hard to say right now, but speaking from experience I would say between 6 and 8 months would not be unusual in this case" when asked about specifics on how long repairs and delays should be expected.

MassDOT said drivers should anticipate delays on Route 1 south, Route 16, Route 28 and Roosevelt Circle while the crews continue to repair the damaged area.