Can You Guess The Most Commonly-Misspelled Word In New Mexico?

Do you have that one word that you just can't ever spell correctly? You aren't alone!

Experts at AT&T released a study that determined the word that each state struggled with the most. The website states:

"We at AT&T Experts reviewed the top searched "how to spell" words by state from March 24, 2020 to March 24, 2021 using Google Trends. After diving into these numbers, we see each state has its own spelling struggles, though there is some commonality across the US. And while some of these entries may surprise you, others definitly definitely will not."

According to the study, the word that was misspelled the most in the entire country was "quarantine." 12 states searched "how to spell quarantine" more often than any other word. According to AT&T, the most common misspelling of that word was "corn teen."

Seven states struggled with the word "favorite," while six struggled with "coronavirus."

So what word did New Mexico residents struggle with?

According to the study, the word that was misspelled the most in New Mexico was "favorite."

New Mexico's neighbors misspelled the words "confident," "which," "quarantine," "multiplication," and "definitely."

The words that states misspelled the most were:

definitely

quarantine

separate

favorite

coronavirus

government

succeed

every

which

exercise

believe

piece

eighty

pharaoh

receive

multiplication

watch

Click here to see the full study.