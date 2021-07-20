Coldplay Recruits Max Martin For Massive Role On New Album

By Hayden Brooks

July 20, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Coldplay's new album is dropping later this year and the group has recruited Max Martin for the collection.

On Tuesday (July 20), the British pop collective announced that their new album, Music of the Spheres, will drop on October 15. The set, which consists of 12 tracks, will be produced entirely by the pop guru and see a new track called "Coloratura" drop on Friday. Another new song will arrive in September. In their announcement for the album, the group released the tracklist, which boasts titles like "Higher Power" and "Humankind," as well as five cuts named after emojis.

"Thank you for listening, or coming to shows, or any way we have met through music," their note read via social media, along with the phrase, "Everyone is an alien somewhere." Music of the Spheres serves as Coldplay's ninth studio LP and follows the release of their 2019 double album, Everyday Life.

Coldplay is performing at this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas in September alongside a lineup of superstar artists. Fans across the country can tune in and watch an exclusive live stream of the show via The CW App and CWTV.com. Then, on October 2nd and 3rd, relive all of the epic performances from the weekend during a televised special on The CW Network at 8 p.m. ET/PT. And leading up to the official television special, The CW will also air an hour-long Best Of Special on Sunday, September 29th at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres Tracklist

1. 🪐

2. Higher Power

3. Humankind

4. ✨

5. Let Somebody Go

6. ❤️

7. People of the Pride

8. Biutyful

9. 🌎

10. My Universe

11. ♾️

12. Coloratura

Coldplay

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Coldplay Recruits Max Martin For Massive Role On New Album

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.