Coldplay Recruits Max Martin For Massive Role On New Album

Coldplay's new album is dropping later this year and the group has recruited Max Martin for the collection.

On Tuesday (July 20), the British pop collective announced that their new album, Music of the Spheres, will drop on October 15. The set, which consists of 12 tracks, will be produced entirely by the pop guru and see a new track called "Coloratura" drop on Friday. Another new song will arrive in September. In their announcement for the album, the group released the tracklist, which boasts titles like "Higher Power" and "Humankind," as well as five cuts named after emojis.

"Thank you for listening, or coming to shows, or any way we have met through music," their note read via social media, along with the phrase, "Everyone is an alien somewhere." Music of the Spheres serves as Coldplay's ninth studio LP and follows the release of their 2019 double album, Everyday Life.

