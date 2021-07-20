Darius Rucker Announces Details For 12th Annual Concert Benefitting St Jude

Darius Rucker announced the details for his 12th Annual “Darius and Friends” Concert benefitting St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

St. Jude aims “to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment,” its mission statement reads. “Consistent with the vision of our founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family's ability to pay.”

Rucker's event is making an in-person comeback at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville — with a live-stream option — after hosting a virtual-only event in 2020. Over the years, Rucker’s concert events have raised more than $2 million, according to a press release announcing the show.

“The incredible work being done at St. Jude really made an impact on me when I had a chance to visit and hear the patients’ stories,” said Rucker, who toured St. Jude in 2008. “They are some of the bravest people I’ve ever met and being able to support them with this event is always a highlight of my year. I’m so glad we’ll be back to performing in front of a full house at the Ryman for such a great cause!”

The lineup of the 2021 “Darius and Friends” concert will be announced at a later date.

Previous artists who performed at the event include Lauren Alaina, Brooks & Dunn, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Randy Houser, Ashley McBryde, A.J. McLean of the Backstreet Boys, Brad Paisley, Kenny Rogers and Brett Young, the release states.

The event is slated for Tuesday, August 17.

Pre-sale access kicks off Tuesday (July 20). Get tickets here.

Get passes to live stream the concert here.