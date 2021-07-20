Hailey Baldwin Denies Pregnancy After Justin Bieber Calls Them 'Mom & Dad'
By Emily Lee
July 20, 2021
As Justin Bieber's Instagram followers already know, he's been enjoying a beachside vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and a number of their friends. While sharing photos for their getaway, the 'Peaches' singer accidentally sparked speculation that he and Baldwin are expecting their first child together.
On Monday (July 19), Bieber shared a black and white photo of him and Baldwin. He captioned the shot "mom and dad," which quickly got his followers talking. "Baby on the way?" one fan wrote, while another asked: "y'all having kids???"
The comments kept rolling in, so, Baldwin was forced to chime in herself. "I think you should maybe change this caption to 'Dog Mom and Dad' before anyone gets it twisted," she suggested, adding a laughing emoji.
Bieber and Baldwin have been open about their desire to one day start a family, however, they've also made it clear they're not in any rush. "I love kids and I can't wait to have my own," Baldwin once told Vogue Arabia. "I would say that now, that's a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon."