Harvey Weinstein Extradited To Los Angeles To Face Sexual Assault Charges

Harvey Weinstein was extradited to Los Angeles on Tuesday (January 20) to face sexual assault charges from incidents between 2004-2013 involving five women. Weinstein is expected to be indicted on Wednesday on four counts of forcible rape, four counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint, and one count of sexual penetration by use of force.

The 69-year-old disgraced movie mogul was serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York after being convicted of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape. His extradition to Los Angeles was approved by a New York judge in June.

If convicted on all 11 charges in Los Angeles, Weinstein faces an additional 140 years in prison.

Weinstein's lawyers argued against the extradition, claiming that the lengthy prison sentence would be a de-facto life sentence for their client. They said they were surprised by Weinstein's sudden extradition.

"In April, we were trying to negotiate an agreement to waive extradition for transfer to LA on June 15," a Weinstein spokesperson told Deadline. "We are disappointed that the LA DA didn't wait for the judge's ruling, but we did expect this to happen at some point. We will be fighting so that Harvey can receive his needed medical care and, of course, so that he can be treated fairly. Due process, presumption of innocence, and a fair trial are all still his right."

While no date for the trial has been set, it must begin within 120 days.