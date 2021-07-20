Jennifer Lopez Expertly Dodged A Question About Ben Affleck Romance

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been making headlines ever since they reunited a few months back. Despite being the talk of the town, the happy couple has stayed mum on their rekindled romance.

On Tuesday (July 20), Lopez made a virtual appearance on the Today Show alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda. While she was there to promote the re-release of her song 'Love Make the World Go Round' with Miranda, host Hoda Kotb managed to ask Lopez about her relationship.

"You look happier," Kotb told Lopez. "Look, I just have to tell you, every time I see a picture of you and Ben, I'm like, 'She looks happier, she looks happier.' Are we happier?"

Lopez, who is no stranger to being quizzed about her private life, managed to dodge answering the question. She agreed that she's happy, however, she turned the conversation back to the song. "The song is out, five years since we've done it. And I believe that that message of loving one another and coming together and love, is never more relevant than it is right now," Lopez said with a smile.

"Wait, it's me you're talking to, you know that," Hoda replied, fishing for more details. "I know," Lopez said. "You can call me. You have my number!"