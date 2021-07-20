Jennifer Lopez Expertly Dodged A Question About Ben Affleck Romance

By Emily Lee

July 20, 2021

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been making headlines ever since they reunited a few months back. Despite being the talk of the town, the happy couple has stayed mum on their rekindled romance.

On Tuesday (July 20), Lopez made a virtual appearance on the Today Show alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda. While she was there to promote the re-release of her song 'Love Make the World Go Round' with Miranda, host Hoda Kotb managed to ask Lopez about her relationship.

"You look happier," Kotb told Lopez. "Look, I just have to tell you, every time I see a picture of you and Ben, I'm like, 'She looks happier, she looks happier.' Are we happier?"

Lopez, who is no stranger to being quizzed about her private life, managed to dodge answering the question. She agreed that she's happy, however, she turned the conversation back to the song. "The song is out, five years since we've done it. And I believe that that message of loving one another and coming together and love, is never more relevant than it is right now," Lopez said with a smile.

"Wait, it's me you're talking to, you know that," Hoda replied, fishing for more details. "I know," Lopez said. "You can call me. You have my number!"

While Lopez didn't shed any more light on her romance with Affleck, the pair have been photographed house-hunting together in Los Angeles. The relationship has reportedly become so serious, Lopez is planning to relocate from Miami to LA.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Jennifer Lopez Expertly Dodged A Question About Ben Affleck Romance

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.