Man Sprays Dozens Of Shoppers With Bear Mace, Steals Candles At Doral Mall

Dozens of shoppers were left injured after a candle heist at a South Florida mall over the weekend, according to The Miami Herald.

The robbery happened around 4 p.m. Saturday (July 17) when an unidentified man entered a Bath and Body Works in Miami International Mall. Armed with a can of bear mace, the man reportedly sprayed around 35 people, including 15 staff members, according to authorities. The suspect escaped the store with a bag full of stolen candles and fled in a yellow cab, they added.

“This is an only in Miami story,” Doral Police Spokesperson Rey Valdes said. “You can’t make this up.”