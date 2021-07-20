Man Sprays Dozens Of Shoppers With Bear Mace, Steals Candles At Doral Mall

By Zuri Anderson

July 20, 2021

self defense - using pepper spray
Photo: Getty Images

Dozens of shoppers were left injured after a candle heist at a South Florida mall over the weekend, according to The Miami Herald.

The robbery happened around 4 p.m. Saturday (July 17) when an unidentified man entered a Bath and Body Works in Miami International Mall. Armed with a can of bear mace, the man reportedly sprayed around 35 people, including 15 staff members, according to authorities. The suspect escaped the store with a bag full of stolen candles and fled in a yellow cab, they added.

“This is an only in Miami story,” Doral Police Spokesperson Rey Valdes said. “You can’t make this up.”

As for the people affected, some people had to be taken to local hospitals, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. The store manager, who took a direct hit from the repellant, was taken to the emergency room after she had trouble breathing among other serious injuries, Valdes said. The injuries are not life-threatening.

"A portion of the mall, in the immediate area of the Bath and Body Works, was evacuated after the macing since the repellent can get in the AC system and affect more people," reporters learned. "It is unclear if parts of the mall are still closed."

The suspect's identity isn't known, but once arrested, he could face up to 35 felonies, including armed robbery and aggravated battery, Valdes said.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Man Sprays Dozens Of Shoppers With Bear Mace, Steals Candles At Doral Mall

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.