Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament Says He's Hesitant About Playing Indoor Shows

As the world continues to reopen and bands start announcing tour dates, there's one that's a little hesitant. During a recent interview, Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament confessed that he's a little uncomfortable about playing indoor shows where "checking vaccination cards" is a requirement.

"We have a few things penciled in for next year. Hopefully this [Delta] variant and whatever’s going on with the vaccinations and all that stuff, hopefully we turn a corner," he said. “It feels like we’re sort of still teetering on the edge of this thing. If we turn a corner, then hopefully we hit late winter, early spring with a tour, or a leg, at least. We’re jonesing to do it.”

But that's where things start to get tricky. “Most of the shows that we have to make up for – the two legs: the European leg and the US leg – most of those shows, they’re indoors. I just don’t know if I want to go out and do 30 shows where you’re checking vaccination cards," the bassist continued. “Hopefully we can be smart enough that we can just turn the corner and by March we’re rocking and everybody can feel good about traveling and getting 20,000 people into a space.”

For now, fans will be able to see Pearl Jam perform during Eddie Vedder's annual Ohana Festival, which just announced an encore weekend.