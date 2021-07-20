See Where Georgia Ranks Among States With Most 'Born-And-Bred' Residents

People relocate all the time, but there’s no place like home.

Some states have more born-and-bred residents than others, and Stacker organized them all in a ranking using the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. The list also includes Washington D.C.

“In certain corners of the U.S., the only way you’ll ever be considered a local is if you were born there...Elsewhere, in major metropolitan centers like New York City, it can feel like no one is originally from there.”

“Results on this list might surprise some readers,” Stacker predicted, revealing the list of states with the biggest portions of the total population born in that state.

So, where does Georgia fall on that list?

The Peach State comes in at No. 31 overall.

Nearly 55% of the population was born in the state, the report shows. The Census Bureau's American Community Survey tracked a total population of 10,617,423 Georgians in 2019.

Stacker writes of Georgia:

"Georgia produces more pecans than any other state. With agriculture as a main industry and Atlanta as the "new hub of the south,” there are more reasons to stay than to leave."

These are the Top 10 states with the most born-and-bred residents:

Louisiana Michigan Ohio Mississippi Pennsylvania Wisconsin Iowa Alabama West Virginia Kentucky

See the rest of the rankings here.