This Is The Most Common Misspelled Word In Minnesota

We all have that one word that stumps us every time we try to spell it out. Luckily, we have google to help us find the correct spelling of just about any word known to man.

AT&T experts released a list of the most common misspelled words in each state and the results are surprising.

By using Google Trends, AT&T experts reviewed the top searched "how to spell" words by each state, ranging from March 24, 2020, to March 24, 2021. The findings show that some states struggle to spell large words like 'coronavirus' and 'definitely,' while some states are stumped by words like 'every' and 'which.'

So, what is Minnesota's most common misspelled word?

Quarantine.

The most common misspelling of 'quarantine' was 'corn teen.'

Minnesotans were not alone with the 'corn teen' misspelling. In fact, 'quarantine' was the most misspelled word in 11 other states, including Colorado, Connecticut, Indiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The second most common misspelled word was 'favorite' in seven other states. The common misspelling was 'favourite.' Technically, that is a correct way to spell the word, but only if you live in the UK.

To view the complete list of commonly misspelled words in the U.S., click here.