This Is The Most Common Misspelled Word In Minnesota

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 20, 2021

A+ elementary spelling test corrected by teacher
Photo: Getty Images

We all have that one word that stumps us every time we try to spell it out. Luckily, we have google to help us find the correct spelling of just about any word known to man.

AT&T experts released a list of the most common misspelled words in each state and the results are surprising.

By using Google Trends, AT&T experts reviewed the top searched "how to spell" words by each state, ranging from March 24, 2020, to March 24, 2021. The findings show that some states struggle to spell large words like 'coronavirus' and 'definitely,' while some states are stumped by words like 'every' and 'which.'

So, what is Minnesota's most common misspelled word?

Quarantine.

The most common misspelling of 'quarantine' was 'corn teen.'

Minnesotans were not alone with the 'corn teen' misspelling. In fact, 'quarantine' was the most misspelled word in 11 other states, including Colorado, Connecticut, Indiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The second most common misspelled word was 'favorite' in seven other states. The common misspelling was 'favourite.' Technically, that is a correct way to spell the word, but only if you live in the UK.

To view the complete list of commonly misspelled words in the U.S., click here.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About This Is The Most Common Misspelled Word In Minnesota

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.